First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 2,954 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust decreased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,954 shares during the period. Sysco comprises 1.7% of First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Sysco in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in Sysco by 397.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.07. 20,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,304. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.