First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 160 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in Stryker were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,440.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.71, for a total transaction of $130,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,440.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,972 shares of company stock valued at $16,742,191 over the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.68.

Shares of SYK traded down $6.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.83. The stock had a trading volume of 29,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,695. The firm has a market cap of $97.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $279.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.39 and a 200 day moving average of $219.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

