First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Sells 112 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 515.4% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,532. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.57. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

