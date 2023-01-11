First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust Invests $214,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $241,000. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 2.5% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 89.2% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of DE traded down $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $431.77. 20,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,595. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $425.70 and its 200-day moving average is $375.18. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Argus upped their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

