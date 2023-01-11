FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Down 4.3% After Insider Selling

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $20.11 and last traded at $20.11. 1,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,449,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Specifically, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $40,153.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 1,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $30,683.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,885.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,481 shares of company stock valued at $137,810 in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FGEN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.77.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.02 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 250.58% and a negative net margin of 294.16%. On average, research analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FibroGen during the third quarter worth approximately $9,887,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FibroGen by 333.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FibroGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 594.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,269,000 after acquiring an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

