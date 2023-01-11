F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.

In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other F&G Annuities & Life news, CEO Christopher O. Blunt acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.30 per share, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher O. Blunt bought 8,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $159,712.64. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,386,777.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,182 shares of company stock worth $527,713.

FG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

