F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from F&G Annuities & Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend by an average of 71.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $20.05 on Wednesday. F&G Annuities & Life has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.57.
FG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
