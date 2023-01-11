Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells $240,552.68 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 45,907 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $240,552.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,020,748.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,839. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.05. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The firm has a market cap of $555.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.07. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. The business had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on FATE. Bank of America cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $207,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 56,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 150.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 267,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 160,430 shares during the period.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

