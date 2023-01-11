Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 482 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SWK opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.37. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $196.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

See Also

