Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Invests $824,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,555 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Shell in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Shell during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE SHEL opened at $58.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200 day moving average is $53.51.

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Grupo Santander lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

