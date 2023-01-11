Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,335,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,935,000 after buying an additional 2,985,527 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,090.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,768,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,214,000 after buying an additional 2,642,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,769,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,858,000 after buying an additional 390,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 206.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 410,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,652,000 after buying an additional 276,099 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $123.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.