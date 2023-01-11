Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $972,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11,888.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 408.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 41.5% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $159.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.16 and a 200-day moving average of $143.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

