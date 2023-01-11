Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 191.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IWO opened at $222.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.26 and a 200 day moving average of $221.35. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $282.34.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

