Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of Safehold worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Safehold by 134.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 38,131 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Safehold by 11.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Safehold during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Safehold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 154,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.62. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.70%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFE shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

