Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.
Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of EXR opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.87. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
