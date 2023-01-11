Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $170.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut Extra Space Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EXR opened at $146.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.87. Extra Space Storage has a one year low of $139.97 and a one year high of $222.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

