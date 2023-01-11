ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Position Reduced by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 32.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in ExlService in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $170.84. 1,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. ExlService had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $361.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.71 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total transaction of $711,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,285 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,144. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

