Exchange Capital Management Inc. Has $10.47 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $10,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,218 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.96. 117,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,606,624. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $114.49.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

