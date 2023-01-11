Exchange Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.96. The stock had a trading volume of 235,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,060,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a PE ratio of 523.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $118,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,339.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,309,907. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.