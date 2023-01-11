Euronext (EPA:ENX) Shares Up 3.2%

Euronext (EPA:ENX – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €72.44 ($77.89) and last traded at €72.10 ($77.53). 64,790 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 128,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at €69.84 ($75.10).
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €69.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €71.39.
Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.
