Euro Coin (EUROC) Market Cap Reaches $27.19 Million

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $27.19 million and $2.50 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euro Coin token can now be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00006159 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Euro Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 25,324,520 tokens. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euro Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euro Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euro Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.