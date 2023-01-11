Euler (EUL) Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week

Euler (EUL) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One Euler token can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00021102 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Euler has a market cap of $36.53 million and $1.24 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.27 or 0.00443352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.43 or 0.01293452 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,457.72 or 0.31314833 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.