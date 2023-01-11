Ethereum Classic 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $210.76 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.78 billion and $210.76 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.00 or 0.00114765 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,430.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000441 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.45 or 0.00461559 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00019724 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $161.01 or 0.00923738 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001744 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.58 or 0.00617208 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005751 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00256255 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00252033 BTC.
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,902,176 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
