Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.85-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Essential Utilities also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.80 EPS.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.91. 1,023,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $434.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.97%.

WTRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

