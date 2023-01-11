EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,338 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 701 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,721 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,926 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $129.03 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

