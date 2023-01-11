Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after acquiring an additional 26,355 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after acquiring an additional 39,751 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after acquiring an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after acquiring an additional 129,239 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total value of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.43, for a total transaction of $2,275,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,402 shares in the company, valued at $25,913,528.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,096. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock worth $63,385,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.30.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $232.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $339.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of 110.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $295.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.74.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 76.66%. The company had revenue of $634.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

