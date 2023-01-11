Energi Price Tops $0.19 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $11.57 million and approximately $167,706.03 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00001096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00081999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00064516 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00024176 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000257 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Energi

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,212,787 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

