Empower Price Tops $1.43 on Major Exchanges (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Empower has a market capitalization of $20.03 million and $2,120.56 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Empower has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Empower token can now be bought for $1.43 or 0.00008140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,013,333 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 1.44928913 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars.

