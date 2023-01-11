Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Emerson Radio Stock Performance

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.61. Emerson Radio has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.91.

About Emerson Radio

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It offers houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

