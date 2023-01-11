Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of -1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. Eltek has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
