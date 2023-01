Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.70

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 37.70 ($0.46). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.46), with a volume of 55,545 shares trading hands.

Earthport Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The stock has a market cap of £240.49 million and a P/E ratio of -20.94.

About Earthport

Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.

