E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of E3 Metals Corp. (CVE:ETMC – Get Rating) traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.35. 58,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 146,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.32.

E3 Metals Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.74 million and a PE ratio of -27.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 21.18, a current ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp., a resource company with mineral properties, focuses on technology development for lithium extraction from Alberta brines contained in its mineral properties. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

