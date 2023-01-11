Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of Dynatronics stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.26. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatronics will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products; and therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.