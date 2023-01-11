DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 16,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KSM. UBS Group AG grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 141,948 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

