DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (KSM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on January 31st

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% annually over the last three years.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.38. 16,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.19.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
