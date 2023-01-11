DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.84.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DWS Municipal Income Trust
About DWS Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DWS Municipal Income Trust (KTF)
- Amazon Just Bounced Off Support; Time to Buy?
- Nancy Pelosi Invested In These Stocks, Should You?
- Here’s Why Sotera Health Company Stock Just Doubled in a Day
- AT&T Stock: The Bull and the Bear Case
- Mobileye Expects $17.5 Billion Future For Its Driver Assist Tech
Receive News & Ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DWS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.