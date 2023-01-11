DWS Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:KTF)

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of KTF stock opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $11.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 11,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

