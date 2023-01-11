Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,389 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total transaction of $9,516,090.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,515,803.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 80,149 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.73, for a total value of $9,516,090.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,515,803.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.