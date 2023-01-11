Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total value of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,221.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 350 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.81, for a total transaction of $141,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,878.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.94, for a total transaction of $1,069,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,529,221.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,350 shares of company stock worth $2,370,359 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $409.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $428.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $345.92 and a 1-year high of $474.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

