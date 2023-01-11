Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 36 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,838,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 26.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.03, for a total transaction of $3,780,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,527,760.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total value of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 19,505 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,036. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $409.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $407.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.30.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 13.37%. Equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

