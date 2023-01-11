Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,882 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 46,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

