Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 2,255 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,372,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent Ciruzzi sold 6,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,055,018.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,152.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,253 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,946. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $233.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.43.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $147.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.48 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.11%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

