Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,611,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,803,000 after buying an additional 67,443 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $302,630,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in McKesson by 25.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 679,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 101,701 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $382.67 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $237.61 and a 1 year high of $401.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $377.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $360.02. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.