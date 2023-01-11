Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total value of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $339.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $364.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $509.01.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $407.00 to $441.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.24.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

