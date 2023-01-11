Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.40 Million Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,884 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after acquiring an additional 932,919 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,851,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.19. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.