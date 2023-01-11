Dupont Capital Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IAC were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of IAC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of IAC by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on IAC from $125.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on IAC to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group started coverage on IAC in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner acquired 73,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, with a total value of $3,444,925.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $41.52 and a one year high of $139.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

