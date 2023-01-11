Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 73.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 213,601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 331.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $105.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.07. The company has a market cap of $81.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

