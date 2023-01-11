DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $227.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.74% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.55.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Performance

NYSE:DASH opened at $48.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,512 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,046. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in DoorDash by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.