Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.88

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.88 and traded as high as $14.93. Donegal Group shares last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 30,954 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Donegal Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $477.28 million, a PE ratio of 1,452.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,606.61%.

In other Donegal Group news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 5,980 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $88,384.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,571,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,020,414.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 5,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $88,384.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,571,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,020,414.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Dean Miller sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $693,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at $281,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,641 and have sold 107,294 shares valued at $1,630,171. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,491,000 after acquiring an additional 80,800 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Donegal Group by 191.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 117,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 77,157 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

