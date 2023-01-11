Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

D has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Shares of D traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $62.38. 212,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,340,779. Dominion Energy has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.54.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after purchasing an additional 72,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

