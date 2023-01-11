Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Stock Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.57

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.57 and traded as high as $42.59. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares shares last traded at $40.86, with a volume of 2,718,307 shares trading hands.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.33.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 20.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 3,111.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

