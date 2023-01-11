Dipal Doshi Sells 2,410 Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA) Stock

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Rating) CEO Dipal Doshi sold 2,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $36,198.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dipal Doshi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Dipal Doshi sold 400 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $6,004.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 9,669 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $145,228.38.

On Monday, November 28th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $27,820.00.

On Thursday, October 27th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,000 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total transaction of $43,320.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Dipal Doshi sold 2,342 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $45,200.60.

On Thursday, October 20th, Dipal Doshi sold 811 shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $14,606.11.

Entrada Therapeutics Price Performance

TRDA traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.89. The company had a trading volume of 99,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,084. Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a market cap of $467.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entrada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Entrada Therapeutics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entrada Therapeutics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,972,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after buying an additional 534,552 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,630,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 107,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 127.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 82,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Entrada Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead product candidate is ENTR-601-44, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1.

Further Reading

