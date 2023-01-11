Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Shares Up 6.8%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $356.15 and last traded at $356.15. 4,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 126,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $333.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on DDS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $352.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Dillard’s Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $10.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $6.09. Dillard’s had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 59.78%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 41.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 1.58%.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In related news, VP Tony J. Bolte sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.40, for a total value of $845,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dillard’s

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Dillard’s by 121.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 157,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 86,326 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Dillard’s by 50.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dillard’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.