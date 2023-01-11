DFI.Money (YFII) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.54 Million

DFI.Money (YFII) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market capitalization of $47.53 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DFI.Money token can now be purchased for approximately $1,231.58 or 0.07075893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFI.Money alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.02 or 0.00442686 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $225.05 or 0.01293582 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,439.73 or 0.31267811 BTC.

DFI.Money Token Profile

DFI.Money launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596 tokens. DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @dfimoney.

DFI.Money Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more.DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected.The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance.DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFI.Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFI.Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFI.Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.